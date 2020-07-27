Good News! Daily COVID-19 Positive Rate declines in India

TNI Bureau: Yes, India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 49,931 COVID-19 positive cases. But, this is not a big concern if we take into account the samples tested on July 26.

👉 A record number of 515,472 samples were tested yesterday (as compared to 442,263 on July 25). The spike is obvious, but the positive rate has declined significantly.

👉 The COVID Positive rate on July 25 was 11% and 11.69% on July 24. It has now declined to 9.69% on July 26, which is a positive sign despite the fact that number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 14 lakh mark in the country.

👉 917,568 COVID Patients have recovered in the country so far. The recovery rate stands at 61.69%. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have been testing aggressively.

States that tested high number of Samples and recorded more positive cases:

👉 Maharashtra:

Samples Tested – 49811; Positive Cases – 9431

👉 Andhra Pradesh:

Samples Tested – 47645; Positive Cases – 7627

👉 Tamil Nadu:

Samples Tested – 64129; Positive Cases – 6986

👉 Karnataka:

Samples Tested – 33565; Positive Cases – 5199

👉 Uttar Pradesh:

Samples Tested – 71881; Positive Cases – 3246