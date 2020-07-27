Daily Covid-19 Positive Rate rises in Odisha;1503 Cases, 7 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported seven deaths and second biggest single-day spike of 1503 COVID-19 cases on Monday which took the tally of patients in the State to 26,892, including 9919 active cases and 16792 recovered ones. Earlier, Odisha had reported biggest single-day spike of 1594 on 24th July.

The Daily COVID-19 Positive Rate in Odisha has gone up to 16.11% on July 26 as compared to 11.65% recorded on July 25. This is a huge spike. While number of tests have gone down, positive cases are up. This is a worrying sign.

👉 Of the 1503 new cases, 1002 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 501are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 491 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam and 1 each from Cuttack, Khordha, Malkangiri & Sundargah. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 147. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 82 in Ganjam District and 18 in Khordha. Malkangiri reported maiden death due to Covid-19 today.

👉The deceased have been identified as Male 63 (Sundargarh), Male 45 (Bhubaneswar, Khordha), Female 51, Male 58, Male 55 (All Ganjam), Male 66 (Cuttack) and Male 51 (Malkangiri).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (223), Cuttack (136), Kandhamal (73) and Gajapati (73).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (491), Khordha (223), Cuttack (136), Kandhamal (73), Gajapati (73), Rayagada (68), Sundargarh (57), Jajpur ( 51), Keonjhar (43), Koraput (34), Malkangiri (34), Dhenkanal (32), Mayurbhanj (28), Bargarh (23), Bhadrak (25), Balangir (21), Balasore (19), Sambalpur (17), Jharsuguda (10), Kalahandi (10), Kendrapada (9), Nayagarh (8), Jagatsinghpur (6), Puri (4), Sonepur (4), Na1barangpur (2), Boudh (1) and Angul (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 7 (Ganjam 3, Cuttack 1, Khordha 1, Malkangiri 1, Sundargah 1)

➡️ Samples Tested on 26 July : 9,327