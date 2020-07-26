864 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 432 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 864 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 16792.

A record number of 432 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (137) and Bargarh (31).

While Odisha has so far reported 25389 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 8423.

➡️ 864 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 26.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 16,792.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (432), Rayagada (137), Bargarh (31), Khordha (28), Cuttack (26), Keonjhar (26), Bhadrak (23), Mayurbhanj (22), Jajpur (19), Kandhamal (15), Gajapati (14), Sambalpur (14), Jagatsinghpur (12), Dhenkanal (10), Sundargarh (10), Nayagarh (7), Balasore (6), Kendrapara (6), Malkangiri (6), Jharsuguda (5), Koraput (5), Bolangir (4), Puri (3), Boudh (2), Sonepur (1).