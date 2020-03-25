English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Global Corona Update: Spain overtakes China Death Toll

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Coronavirus continues to play havoc in Europe. While Italy is leading with the highest number of COVID-19 death toll that stands at 6,820, Spain has now overtaken China as the death toll has now gone up to 3,434 in the country.

China has reduced its death rate significantly and now lying at 3rd spot with 3,281 deaths.

Spain reported 443 new deaths and 5,552 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of positive cases now stand at 47,610 – 4th highest in the world.

TNI Bureau
