Global Corona Update: Italy records 743 new COVID19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: The Coronavirus death toll in Italy continues to rise with 743 new deaths being reported today. The death toll in the country has now gone up to 6,820.

Italy also reported 5,249 new confirmed cases for COVID19, taking the number to 69,176 now. Global Corona death toll has now climbed up to 18,552. Over 4 lakh people are infected with the virus, while more than 1 lakh people have recovered so far.

Corona Virus Updates from Nations with High Numbers:

China – 7 new deaths, 78 new cases. Death Toll – 3,277; Total Cases – 81,171.

USA – 100 new deaths, 7,124 new cases. Death Toll – 653; Total Cases – 50,860.

Spain – 489 new deaths, 4,540 new cases. Death Toll – 2,800; Total Cases – 39,676.

Germany – 26 new deaths, 2,935 new cases. Death Toll – 149; Total Cases – 31,991.

Iran – 122 new deaths, 1,762 new cases. Death Toll – 1,934. Total Cases – 24,811.

France – 240 new deaths, 2,448 new cases. Death Toll – 1,100; Total Cases – 22,304.

* CoronaVirus Pandemic registered 0 to 2 lakh cases across the globe in 4 months. However, the number has gone up from 2 lakh to 4 lakh in just one week.