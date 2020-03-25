English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Sasmit provides Rs 1 Crore from MPLAD Fund to fight COVID19

By TNI Bureau
BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra provides Rs 1 crore from his #MPLAD Fund towards fighting #COVID19 in #Mayurbhanj District.

Sasmit had spoken to District Collector, Mayurbhanj in this regard. “Mayurbhanj has special needs, being a tribal-dominated and at inter-state border”, said Sasmit.

Sasmit had earlier donated Rs 3 lakh (3 months’ salary ) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to fight the disease.

Another BJD Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Amar Patnaik has already provided Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD Fund to fight Corona.

 

TNI Bureau
