Global Corona Update: Italy reports 10.5% Fatality Rate

TNI Bureau: Italy registered highest-ever single day COVID-19 death toll, as 919 patients lost their lives. With this, the number of deceased due to Coronavirus menace has gone up to 9,134 in Italy.

Italy also records 5,909 positive cases, taking the number of cases to 86,498. The fatality rate in the country now stands at 10.5% – highest in the country.

Situation is no good in Spain, as 569 new deaths and 6,273 positive cases have been reported there. Number of positive cases in Spain now stands at 64,059, while death toll has gone up to 4,934.

USA continues to lead the world in maximum number of positive cases, which now stand at 94,425. Around 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far. And, it’s counting. Death Toll has climbed to 1,429. New York is worst-hit with 519 deaths and 44,625 cases.

Global Coronavirus death toll has now risen to 26,413.

