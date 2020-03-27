English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Corona Lockdown: DD Network to relay Ramayana and Mahabharat

By TNI Bureau
Ramayana-Mahabharat
TNI Bureau: The Information & Broadcasting Ministry has decided to telecast popular TV serials ‘Ramayana’ and ‘Mahabharat’ again from tomorrow. It was confirmed by Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

👉 #Ramayana will make a comeback on DD National from Saturday, March 28, 2020. There will be two episodes everyday – 9 AM to 10 AM & 9 PM to 10 PM.

👉#Mahabharat will be telecast on DD Bharati from Saturday, March 28, 2020. There will be two episodes everyday – 12 Noon to 1 PM & 7 PM to 8 PM.

TNI Bureau
