Indian Scientists reveal Microscopic Images of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: The Indian Scientists have revealed the microscopic images of SARS-CoV-2 virus causing #COVID19 . It was done by a team of ICMR-NIV Scientists in Pune.

The images have been captured using the transmission electron microscope imaging. They are published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

The images were taken from throat swab sample of first #CoronaVirus confirmed patient in India. The case was reported in #Kerala on January 30 when the woman, a medicine student in Wuhan in China, was diagnosed with Covid-19 after returning to India.