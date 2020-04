Global Corona Update: 9 Lakh Positive Cases; 46,000 Deaths

TNI Bureau: The global death toll due to Coronavirus has now crossed the 46,000 mark. The number of Corona cases worldwide has now topped 9 lakh. USA alone now accounts for over 205,000 COVID-19 cases.

Italy and Spain continue to report more deaths due to Corona. 727 new deaths occurred in Italy, while Spain recorded 589 new fatalities. UK too reported 563 deaths in the last 24 hours. USA has already witnessed 556 new deaths and it’s counting.

In the last 24 hours, the UK has tested 9,793 people for Coronavirus. 4,324 have tested positive. The results are 44%.

👉 Italy: 727 new deaths; 4,782 positive cases. Death Toll – 13,155; Total cases – 110,574.

👉 USA: 556 new deaths; 19,005 positive cases. Death Toll – 4,609; Total cases – 207,535. More data awaited.

👉 Spain: 589 new deaths; 6,213 positive cases. Death Toll – 9,053; Total cases – 102,136.

👉 China: 7 new deaths; 36 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,312; Total cases – 81,554.

👉 Germany: 83 new deaths; 4,736 positive cases. Death Toll – 858; Total cases – 76,544.

👉 Iran: 138 new deaths; 2,988 positive cases. Death Toll – 3,036; Total cases – 47,593.

👉 France: 509 new deaths; 4,861 positive cases. Death Toll – 4,032; Total cases – 56,989.

👉 UK: 563 new deaths; 4,324 positive cases. Death Toll – 2,352; Total cases – 29,474.

👉 Switzerland: 28 new deaths; 532 positive cases. Death Toll – 461; Total cases – 17,137.

👉 Turkey: 63 new deaths; 2,148 positive cases. Death Toll – 277; Total cases – 15,679.

👉 Belgium: 123 new deaths; 1,189 positive cases. Death Toll – 828; Total cases – 13,964.

👉 Netherlands: 134 new deaths; 1,019 positive cases. Death Toll: 1,173; Total cases – 13,614.