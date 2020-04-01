Breaking News: 5th COVID-19 Positive Case in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported another Coronavirus positive case tonight, taking the number of confirmed cases in the State to 5. The 4th COVID patient was detected last night.

According to the Health Department, the 5th Corona patient is 60-year-old and hails from Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. The person was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbid conditions.

Odisha has tested 900 samples till date, 290 tested today. While 5 are positive, other 895 samples have been found negative.

Out of 290 samples tested today, 226 were at RMRC, followed by AIIMS (53) and SCB (11).