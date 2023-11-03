Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project inauguration on January 17, 2024

TNI Bureau: The Puri Heritage Corridor project will be completed in early January 2024 and will be inaugurated on January 17, 2024, informed Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb on Friday.

The King of Puri made the announcement after reviewing the ongoing works of the Jagannath temple Puri heritage corridor project, Pramoda Udyan of Mahaprabhu and Jagannath Ballbh Matt in the presence of SJTA chief Ranjan Kumar Das and Puri district Collector Samarth Verma.

The project is nearing completion and it will be dedicated to the devotees on January 17, 2023 following a puja and havan, Dibyasingha Deb said while speaking to the media persons.

The Puri Heritage Project at Srimandir work started on December 21, 2021. It has Tourist Welcome Centre, Bhajan Mandap, Culture Mandap, cloakroom, information and donation center, public toilets, service toilets, rest areas, JTP outpost, ATM kiosks, emergency transit routes, permanent transit routes, landscaping, and footpaths.