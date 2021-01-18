Ghatagaon Tarini Temple reopens; Know Guidelines

TNI Bureau: After being closed for almost nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maa Tarini Temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district reopened for devotees on Monday.

The temple was sanitised a day before allowing the devotees to offer prayer at the shrine. The temple administration has issued guidelines to ensure people visiting the people strictly adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Here are the Guidelines that the devotees need to follow:

➡️ The darshan will be allowed between 8 am to 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 6.30 pm every day.

➡️ Servitors and their family will be allowed to entry into the shrine first between 8 am to 9 am.

➡️ General public will be allowed to entry into the shrine from 9 am.

➡️ Devotees would be allowed to enter the temple premises through gate no. 3 and exit from Gate No-4.

➡️ People coming to conduct puja of their new vehicles will be allowed to entry from Gate No-5.

➡️ Only 25-30 devotees at a time will be allowed.

➡️ Devotees would not be allowed to carry offerings into its premises.

➡️ They will also not be allowed during the morning and evening Arati time.

➡️ Wearing of mask and social distancing has been made mandatory inside the temple.

➡️ Children below 10 years have been restricted to visit the shrine.

➡️ Ritual of tonsuring heads (mundan) prohibited in the temple premises.

➡️ Shops near and inside the temple will remain closed till further orders.

➡️ Distribution of ‘Arnna’ bhoga has been suspended.