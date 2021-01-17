TNI Evening News Headlines – January 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 19 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 2 quarantine, 17 local contact cases and 8 recoveries; taking the total positive cases to 31803 in the Capital City.

➡️ 228 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 329546.

➡️ Nayagarh minor girl murder case: Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik questions validity of SIT probe after Orissa High Court clarification, demands probe by CBI.

➡️ Odisha to scale up COVID Vaccination Drive in State from Tomorrow.

➡️ Devotees are allowed darshan in Srimandir without COVID-19 negative reports from January 21.

➡️ Driver killed after Car plunges into upper Kolab canal near Jeypore High School.

➡️ Pre-school children in Anganwadi Centres in Odisha fulfilled their euphoria of flying kites with the help of Anganwadi Didi.

India News

➡️ No fine for not wearing masks inside private vehicles, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

➡️ 13-year-old girl allegedly abducted twice, raped by 9 men multiple times in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria city; Police arrested 7 accused.

➡️ UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 Summit in June.

➡️ 10,500 birds culled and buried in Baloda due to bird flu scare in Chhattisgarh.

➡️ 5,557 poultry birds were culled yesterday in the Pune district.

➡️ No new UK strain of COVID-19 cases detected in India today, tally remains at 116.

➡️ Classical Musician, Padma Shri Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89.

➡️ Sanskrit Emerges As 5th Most Widely Used Language In Rajya Sabha

➡️ Maharashtra reports 3081 new COVID 19 cases, 2342 discharges and 50 deaths today.

➡️ 2,07,229 people were vaccinated on day one- the highest day one vaccination number in the World: Health Ministry.

➡️ Today, only 6 States conducted COVID19 vaccination sessions. In 553 sessions, a total of 17,072 beneficiaries were vaccinated today. A total of 2,24,301 beneficiaries vaccinated so far: Health Ministry: Health Ministry.

➡️ A total 447 cases of AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) reported on 16th and 17th January, out of which 3 required hospitalisation: Health Ministry.

➡️ Shiv Sena to contest the West Bengal Assembly elections: Sanjay Raut.