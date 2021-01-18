TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 134 Covid-19 cases including 79 quarantine and 55 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 333444 including 329546 recoveries & 1944 active cases.
➡️ Sundargarh reports 25 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sambalpur (19).
➡️ Ghatagaon Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district reopens today.
➡️ 1 Killed, 6 Critical after a Picnic Bus enroute to Bhubaneswar overturns near Dumbalpadara area on Gajapati-Rayagada border.
➡️ Unidentified miscreants attacksed OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik’s vehicle in Keonjhar; Youth Congress members stage protest in front of Keonjhar Collectorate.
➡️ Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: CBI takes Shuvra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group Chairman Gautam Kundu in 5-Day CBI Remand from today.
➡️ Noted social worker and labour leader Lalit Nayak passes away. He was suffering from bone cancer.
➡️ A 19 years old from Patharapunji village under Ranpur block of Nayagarh district ends life after losing in Online Game.
India News
➡️ India records 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases, 1,02,11,342 cured cases & 1,52,419 deaths.
➡️ A total of 18,70,93,036 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to 17th January of which 5,48,168 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.
➡️ CRPF and DRDO launched RAKSHITA – a bike ambulance to attend urgent evacuation of security force personnel for medical emergency or battle injury in conflict zones.
➡️ Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via VC.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh: Healthcare workers who haven’t got Covid vaccine yet can do so on January 22.
➡️ Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen today.
➡️ Assam Polls: Election Commission Officers will leave for poll-bound Assam today, to hold Series Of Meetings In 3-day State Visit
➡️ Parliamentary panel on IT summons Facebook, Twitter officials on January 21 to question them over misuse of the social media/online news platforms.
➡️ Tandav controversy: Information & Broadcast Ministry seeks explanation from Amazon Prime Video.
➡️ BJP leader Kapil Mishra sends a legal notice to Amazon Prime Video demanding remove of web series from their platform.
World News
➡️ Global Covid-19 case Tops 95 Million, death toll surges more than 2.02 million.
➡️ UN declares India as ‘The Largest Diaspora’ with 18 million people living abroad.
