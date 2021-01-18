TNI Morning News Headlines – January 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 134 Covid-19 cases including 79 quarantine and 55 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 333444 including 329546 recoveries & 1944 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 25 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Sambalpur (19).

➡️ Ghatagaon Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district reopens today.

➡️ 1 Killed, 6 Critical after a Picnic Bus enroute to Bhubaneswar overturns near Dumbalpadara area on Gajapati-Rayagada border.

➡️ Unidentified miscreants attacksed OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik’s vehicle in Keonjhar; Youth Congress members stage protest in front of Keonjhar Collectorate.

➡️ Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam: CBI takes Shuvra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley Group Chairman Gautam Kundu in 5-Day CBI Remand from today.

➡️ Noted social worker and labour leader Lalit Nayak passes away. He was suffering from bone cancer.

➡️ A 19 years old from Patharapunji village under Ranpur block of Nayagarh district ends life after losing in Online Game.

India News

➡️ India records 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,05,71,773 including 2,08,012 active cases, 1,02,11,342 cured cases & 1,52,419 deaths.

➡️ A total of 18,70,93,036 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to 17th January of which 5,48,168 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ CRPF and DRDO launched RAKSHITA – a bike ambulance to attend urgent evacuation of security force personnel for medical emergency or battle injury in conflict zones.

➡️ Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via VC.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: Healthcare workers who haven’t got Covid vaccine yet can do so on January 22.

➡️ Schools, coaching institutes in Rajasthan set to reopen today.

➡️ Assam Polls: Election Commission Officers will leave for poll-bound Assam today, to hold Series Of Meetings In 3-day State Visit

➡️ Parliamentary panel on IT summons Facebook, Twitter officials on January 21 to question them over misuse of the social media/online news platforms.

➡️ Tandav controversy: Information & Broadcast Ministry seeks explanation from Amazon Prime Video.

➡️ BJP leader Kapil Mishra sends a legal notice to Amazon Prime Video demanding remove of web series from their platform.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 case Tops 95 Million, death toll surges more than 2.02 million.

➡️ UN declares India as ‘The Largest Diaspora’ with 18 million people living abroad.