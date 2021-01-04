Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar to reopen from Jan 18

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar to reopen from Jan 18
TNI Bureau:  Maa Tarini Temple, Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district will reopen for devotees on January 18 while other religious institutions in the district will reopen from January 7, informed district administration on Monday.

Tarini Temple will be reopened in accordance with strict Covid-19 SOPs.

All temples in the district were closed for more than 10 months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Consultation being done with management & stakeholders regarding opening of Ghatagaon Tarini Mandir in presence of Collector & District Magistrate, Sub-Collector, Tahsildar and Temple Management.

