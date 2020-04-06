Get Groceries/Vegetables at Doorsteps: List of BMC Mobile Vans

TNI Bureau: Twin City Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhansu Sarangi released the list of BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) Mobile Vans that are at work across the Capital City to sell groceries and vegetables.

120 vans are operational as on today. the BMC has proposed to increase the number to 200 today. In the list given below, telephone numbers of the contact person with each van, have been given. In case of any difficulty, people can contact BMC Helpline Number 1929.

Commissioner Dr. Sudhansu Sarangi and DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo have urged the people not to use vehicles (cars and bikes) for marketing. In case of necessity, they can either walk down to the nearest shops or contact the BMC Mobile Vans.

Around 637 vehicles have been seized today across Bhubaneswar for violating the COVID19 regulations.