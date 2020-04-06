Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 06, 2020

* A 500-bed exclusive COVID-19 hospital, plus 25-bed ICU facility inaugurated in Bhubaneswar via video conferencing. It will be managed by SUM Medical College and supported by the MCL.

* Commissionerate Police launches massive crackdown on Lockdown violators; 874 vehicles seized in Bhubaneswar, 1019 in Cuttack.

* Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal donates Rs 13.2 lakh to PM Cares Funds and Rs 21 lakh to CM Relief Fund from his Discretionary Grant.

* Odisha CM appeals people to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as Odisha Fights Corona.

* Anurag Srivastava takes charge as Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson from today, replaces Raveesh Kumar.

* 33 more COVID-19 cases in Maharastra; state tally jumps to 781.

* PM Modi had telephonic conversation today with Scott Morrison, PM of the Commonwealth of Australia on COVID-19.

* Tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19; Government issues advisory regarding containing & management of #Coronavirus across National Parks/Sanctuaries/Tiger Reserves across the country

* 12 more #COVID19 cases reported in Karnataka, total number rises to 163.

* Haryana: Indian Railways has set up a fumigation tunnel at Jagadhri Workshop, near Yamuna Nagar to curb coronavirus.

* All major ports and public sector undertakings, under Ministry of Shipping, have decided to contribute Rs 52 Crore to PM CARES Fund.

* Cabinet approves temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 & 2021-22 for managing health& adverse impact of outbreak of COVID19 in India.

* 769 foreign tourists from all over the country register on ‘Stranded in India’ portal in first five days.

* Supreme Court issues guidelines for hearings through video-conferencing across courts during Covid-19 pandemic.

* Railways converts 2,500 coaches into isolation wards; 40,000 isolation beds now ready for use.