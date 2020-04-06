Corona Update (Morning News) – April 06, 2020

* KIMS COVID Hospital in Bhubaneswar & Hi Tech COVID Hospital in Rourkela are now functional. 14 COVID-19 positive patients have been admitted to KIMS COVID Hospital.

* With 16 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar, number of Coronavirus cases in Odisha has gone up to 39.

* Health Department of Odisha asks people not to be panic, saying almost all COVID-19 +ve cases in Bomikhal are from one family.

* About 15 of the new cases detected yesterday belong to Bomikhal which has been sealed: Odisha Health Department.

* BMC is operating mobile vans to sell groceries & vegetables. 120 Vans are operational, BMC is proposing to increase to 200 today: Commissioner of Police Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi.

* Areas under Salepur and Nischintakoili blocks in Cuttack District have been declared as Containment Zones as the COVID19 +ve patient from Jajpur had visited the areas earlier.

* Any vehicle reaching any market with or without vehicle pass will be seized: Sudhanshu Sarangi.

* Around 637 vehicles have been seized today across Bhubaneswar for violating the COVID19 regulations.

* 29 vendors arrested in Bhadrak for violating Social Distancing norms this morning.

* With more 490 COVID-19 cases in last 12 hours, India’s positive cases cross 4000 mark – at 4067 (including 3666 active cases, 292 cured/discharged/migrated people and 109 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra climbs to 781.

* Total number of positive cases in Gujarat rises to 144.

* BJP MP Gautam Gambhir allocates Rs 50 Lakhs from MPLAD fund to Delhi Govt; he had already allocated more Rs 50 Lakh to the Delhi govt.

* Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone after some staff at the hospital tested positive.

* PM Modi to address BJP workers today, on party’s 40th foundation day.

* J&K: 5 Army personnel martyred, 5 terrorists killed in gun battle in Kupwara district.

* Health worker tests positive for Coronavirus in Aurangabad.

* Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital after her 6th coronavirus test report comes negative

* China reports 38 migrated cases of COVID-19, one death.

* UK PM #BorisJohnson admitted to Hospital for further treatment. He was tested positive for #COVID19 10 days ago.