Gaza Hospital tragedy: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his deep condolences over the loss of lives following a deadly attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Apart from expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, he also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

He further said that civilian casualties in the conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern and those involved should be held responsible.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” the PM said on his X handle.

“Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,” he added.

It is to be noted here that over 800 people died while hundreds others were injured following an airstrike on Tuesday. A blame game has started between Israel and Palestine over the tragedy.

Till now, while no one has claimed responsible for the airstrike, global leaders have condemned the incident and said that those who are involved should be held responsible.