Full of Potholes, Puri Canal Road in Hanspal turns a Death Trap

TNI Bureau: The pothole-ridden Puri Canal Road from the Hanspal Chhak to Atala Banka in Ward No.4 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has turned a death trap for the commuters.

The 1.5 kilometre stretch road comes under the Prachi Division of Water Resources Department. Over 10,000 people in the locality use the road for their communication. However, it has now several potholes pausing threat to life especially that of the elderly and medical patients. The road is in a dilapidated condition, but the Prachi Irrigation Division has turned a blind eye to hit, probably waiting for a disaster to happen.

The locals claimed that the road was last repaired and maintained during the Covid period in 2020. Since then, the concerned officials are not taking any action to repair the road despite repeated requests and approach. Even the local public representatives are not paying any heed.

Meanwhile, the locals have threatened to block and disrupt the vehicular movement on the national highway near Hanspal Chhak if their demand is not fulfilled at the earliest possible time.

Residents in the area have urged 5T Secretary VK Pandian to look into their grievances and resolve the issue in the larger interest of the common people.