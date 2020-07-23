Ganjam Journalists show Humanity in Covid Era

TNI Bureau: Displaying humanity, four Journalists carried the body of a retired Headmaster, Pitambar Padhy in Seragada in Ganjam District to crematorium after the locals refused to help, fearing possible COVID19 infection.

The Journalists not only brought the body to Berhampur, but also cremated the teacher wearing PPE kits.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pitambar Padhy died due to some ailments.

The journalists, who are receiving appreciay from all quarters for their humanitarian gesture, have been identified as Meghnad Das, Shankar Pradhan, Balaji Pradhan and Ajit Panda.

The southern district of Ganjam continues to be a Covid hotbed with 540 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ganjam now accounts for 67 out of 114 Covid deaths in Odisha.