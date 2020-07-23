Ganjam Journalists show Humanity in Covid Era

By Sagarika Satapathy
118

TNI Bureau: Displaying humanity, four Journalists carried the body of a retired Headmaster, Pitambar Padhy in Seragada in Ganjam District to crematorium after the locals refused to help, fearing possible COVID19 infection.

The Journalists not only brought the body to Berhampur, but also cremated the teacher wearing PPE kits.

Related Posts

Commissionerate Police warns against Cyberbullying

Cinema Halls may reopen in COVID-19 Unclock 3.0!

It is pertinent to mention here that Pitambar Padhy died due to some ailments.

The journalists, who are receiving appreciay from all quarters for their humanitarian gesture, have been identified as Meghnad Das, Shankar Pradhan, Balaji Pradhan and Ajit Panda.

The southern district of Ganjam continues to be a Covid hotbed with 540 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Ganjam now accounts for 67 out of 114 Covid deaths in Odisha.

Sagarika Satapathy 229 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!