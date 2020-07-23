Massive! 1264 Covid-19 Positive Cases in Odisha; 540 in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported six deaths and biggest single-day spike of 1264 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 21099, including 7205 active cases and 13749 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1264 new cases, 847 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 417 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest ever single day spike of 540 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Ganjam and 1 from Khordha. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 114. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 67 in Ganjam District and 15 in Khordha.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 41, Male 63, Female 51, Male 69, Male 57 (All Ganjam) and Male 86 (Khordha).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (137), Rayagada (84) and Gajapati (74).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (540), Khordha (137), Rayagada (84), Gajapati (74), Nayagarh (61), Sundargarh (60), Cuttack (47), Bhadrak (30), Kandhamal (29), Koraput (27), Keonjhar (25), Bargarh (24), Bargarh (24), Puri (22), Sambalpur (20), Jajpur (17), Mayurbhanj (15), Balasore (9), Kendrapada (8), Kalahandi (7), Angul (7), Dhenkanal (6), Nabarangpur (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Boudh (2), Balangir (1) and Nuapada (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 6 (Ganjam 5, Khordha 1 )

➡️ New Recoveries – 440