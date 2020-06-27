Ganjam Corona News: Collector counters Sarpanch

TNI Bureau: A few hours after Jahada Gram Panchayat Sarpanch claimed that 3 people, including the Vice Chairperson of Dharakote Panchayat Samiti died of COVID-19 while declaring Jahada a Containment Zone for 6 days, the District Collector countered the claims, terming it as a “rumour”.

The District Collector tweeted confirming the death of one COVID-19 demise, but rejected the claims of the Sarpanch that there were three deaths. “Rumours of three COVID death is false,” he tweeted.

Ganjam had earlier reported one COVID-19 death, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 9. It now accounts for 50% of total Corona deaths (18) in the State.