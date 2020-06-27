Indian States with Less Number of COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: At least 12 Indian State (all small in size) have reported ZERO or less COVID-19 fatalities so far. 4 North Eastern States Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram have not reported any Corona deaths yet.
Chhattisgarh has reported 13 COVID-19 fatalities so far, while Jharkhand has reported 12. Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported 9 and 8 Corona deaths respectively.
List of States with Zero or Less Corona Deaths:
👉 Sikkim – 0
👉 Nagaland – 0
👉 Manipur – 0
👉 Mizoram – 0
👉 Tripura – 1
👉 Arunachal Pradesh – 1
👉 Meghalaya – 1
👉 Goa – 2
👉 Himachal Pradesh – 8
👉 Assam – 9
👉 Jharkhand – 12
👉 Chhattisgarh – 13
