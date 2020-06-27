Indian States with Less Number of COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: At least 12 Indian State (all small in size) have reported ZERO or less COVID-19 fatalities so far. 4 North Eastern States Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram have not reported any Corona deaths yet.

Chhattisgarh has reported 13 COVID-19 fatalities so far, while Jharkhand has reported 12. Assam and Himachal Pradesh have reported 9 and 8 Corona deaths respectively.

List of States with Zero or Less Corona Deaths:

👉 Sikkim – 0

👉 Nagaland – 0

👉 Manipur – 0

👉 Mizoram – 0

👉 Tripura – 1

👉 Arunachal Pradesh – 1

👉 Meghalaya – 1

👉 Goa – 2

👉 Himachal Pradesh – 8

👉 Assam – 9

👉 Jharkhand – 12

👉 Chhattisgarh – 13