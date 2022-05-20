Ganjam Collector denies allegations made by Aparajita Sarangi

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has rejected the allegations made by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi that she was denied permission to travel to Maa Tara Tarini Peetha in her vehicle.

“Hon MP bbsr visited Taratarini mandir. We requested to go with two vehicles, But Hon MP denied and started walking towards mandir. Above news about denied permission for vehicle is false. You can see three vehicles at Mandir site”, tweeted Ganjam District Administration.

Earlier, Aparajita claimed that she was prevented from going to the temple site in her vehicle and walked 3km to reach the temple.

