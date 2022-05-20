Odisha CHSE reschedules Exam dates in view of Brajrajnagar bypoll, check details

Insight Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Friday has announced a revised schedule to conduct the Plus-2 board exams which were scheduled on May 31 in view of by-election to Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency.

As per the CHSE notification, the Plus 2 board exams for Mathematics (Arts/Science), Home Science (Arts) and BFC-Biology (vocational) which were scheduled on May 31 have been rescheduled for June 4, 2022.