Ganjam bans Vehicle Movement till July 31

TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has banned movement of Vehicles till July 31, except for agriculture, goods and health purposes.

People have been requested not to leave their place and not to travel more than 1 km. Sr. Citizens have been asked to stay at home.

“Please don’t travel if not any emergency. Stay at home or at your work place only. Avoid outside food as there is chances of social distancing violations. Don’t put your life in risk. Also it will create problems for your old age parents,” tweets Ganjam Collector.

The decision was taken in the wake rising Covid-19 cases in Ganjam District, which had reported a record number of 102 cases yesterday.

Ganjam has so far reported 1472 Covid-19 positive cases and 14 deaths apart from one death due to other than COVID.