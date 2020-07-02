India’s COVID-19 cases cross 6-lakh mark

TNI Bureau: India’s COVID-19 caseload on Thursday crossed 6 lakh mark after more 19,148 new cases reported in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 434 fatalities were reported in last one day, taking country’s death toll to 17,834.

Positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated & 17834 deaths.

90,56,173 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till July 1. Of which 2,29,588 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with more 198 deaths and 5,537 new COVID19 cases reported in last 24 hours, taking State’s tally to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8053 deaths.