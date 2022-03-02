Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Know What the Experts Say

Insight Bureau: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi released in theaters on February 25. There has been a lot of appreciation for Alia’s performance and many called it one of her best performances till date.

The period drama movie has been adapted from author Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ and features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai.

Alia Bhatt enacts the real-life sex worker Gangubai in the movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ , who rose to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, the red-light district in Mumbai. From a simple girl to a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the `Madam of Kamathipura` , the film successfully captivate the audiences.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also stars many power-pack actors like Ajay Devgan, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The roles of the actors are small yet are the biggest eye-catcher of the movie.

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

After a lot of controversies ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ finally had its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, and released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

The movie has earned over Rs 50 crore in the first 5 days.

#GangubaiKathiwadi is simultaneously the most and least Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ever. Liked it a whole lot. My review – https://t.co/n6quiwoRWG#GangubaiKathiawadiReview @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/6lqAMYzIJF — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) February 25, 2022

Here’s what the experts say about the movie:

Early trends #GangubaiKathiawadi .. suggest a below par start in North region, good++ in West, decent in Central & East regions. South region is below par. Overall expected to pick up in the evening shows & over the wknd BO #BOEstimates @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali pic.twitter.com/cDEIVZIIID — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) February 25, 2022