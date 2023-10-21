Gaganyaan Project: ISRO successfully test-fires TV-D1 Mission

TNI Bureau: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully successfully executed the Test Flight Abort Mission, for the Gaganyaan mission on Saturday.

ISRO chief S Somanath said that the automatic launch sequence of the TV-D1 rocket began at 8.30 AM, but the mission’s ground computers halted the sequence after observing an anomaly. However, the issue was identified, and the mission was launched at 10 AM.

The Crew Escape System successfully separated the Crew Module from the launch vehicle. After descending using parachutes, it splashed down successfully in the Bay of Bengal

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

ISRO’s this mission will put India on the small and exclusive list of countries that can launch a crewed spacecraft by itself.

Union Cabinet Minister Jitendra Singh congratulated the scientists after the successful launch of the Ganganyaan mission. “Kudos ISRO for successfully accomplishing maiden Test Vehicle Flight TV-D1. This is the first step in the last leg of the journey towards India’s Crewed Human Spacecraft mission Gaganyaan,” he said.