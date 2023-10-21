Trudeau slams India on departure of Canadian Diplomats

TNI Bureau: A day after Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said that Canada was “forced” to withdraw as many as 41 Diplomats from India, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau slammed India.

Justin Trudeau termed Indian action against the international law and said, “The government of India decided to unilaterally revoke the diplomatic immunity of 40 Canadian diplomats in India. This is a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomacy.”

“It is something that all countries in the world should be worried about and this is putting aside the allegations we made of a serious violation of international law with the alleged killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil that the Indian govt could have been involved in,” he added.

Trudeau further sai, “The Indian govt is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada and they’re doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy.”

Notably, the relationship between India and Canada turned sour after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged role of the Indian intelligence behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.