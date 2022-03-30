Gadkari reaches Parliament in Hydrogen-powered car, first of its kind in India

Insight Bureau: Nitin Gadkari’s arrival at the Parliament in a Green Hydrogen Power Car made the heads turn.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road transport & Highways marked his presence at the Parliament in a Green Hydron Power car today.

Demonstrating the car, Gadkari emphasised the need to spread awareness about hydrogen, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle technology and its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament house, the Road Transport Minister said that Green Hydrogen will be produced in India and it will have stations which will further curb imports and create new employment opportunities.

Toyota recently launched the Mirai, making it India’s first hydrogen fuel cell EV (FCEV). This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in the country, Gadkari stated.

Mira’s Manufacturers stated that it is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack & capable of providing a range up to 600 KM in a single charge which can bring down the cost to just Rs 2 per km.

Gadkari also informed that India shall become a country exporting hydrogen in the near future as the Centre has initiated a mission of Rs 3000 crore. He also underlined that hydrogen shall be replacing the coal throughout the country paving the way to a pollution free nation.