India successfully test-fires 2 more surface-to-air missiles off Odisha coast

Insight Bureau: The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Army weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as India on Wednesday flight-tested two more rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast. It’s now ready for induction into Army.

The launches were carried out establishing the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope.

Performance of all weapon system components including missile, weapon system radar and command post have been validated during these trials.

Earlier on Sunday, the missile system was successfully flight tested twice against high-speed aerial targets for different ranges as part of the live firing trials.