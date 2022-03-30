Morning Schools in Odisha from April 2

Insight Bureau: With daytime temperature soaring past 41 degree Celsius at several places in Odisha, the School and Mass Education department on Wednesday directed all educational institutions in Odisha to begin morning classes from April 2 in view of the heat wave situation.

Classes for 1 to 8 will be held from 6.30 AM to 10 AM while for class 9 and 10 students, the classes will begin at 7AM and continue till 11am.

Earlier, the State Government had allowed the educational institutions to reopen their hostels for students.