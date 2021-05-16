TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Cyclone Tauktae
126

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,353 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 218 Quarantine cases and 1,135 local contact cases.

➡️ 12,077 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 514532.

➡️ COVID19 surge in Odisha: Darshan at Shri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for devotees till June 15. All the daily rituals will continue with help of Sevayats & Temple officials.

➡️ Father sells baby boy for 50,000. Nayapalli police arrests one for buying the boy, father still missing.

➡️ IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning alert over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

➡️ A Covid-19 positive woman gives birth to a healthy Baby girl in Kandhamal.

➡️ A Covid positive prisoner from Jharpada Jail dies while undergoing treatment.

India News

➡️ Thousands of people including Covid patients in Gujarat and Maharashtra moved to safe locations as Rain from Cyclone Tauktae hammers West Coast.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae claims 4 lives in Karnataka, 2 in Goa.

➡️ Vaccination drive will remain suspended in Mumbai tomorrow and suspended across Gujarat on May 17 and May 18.

due to Cyclone Tauktae: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – May 16, 2021

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies of Covid-19 Complications

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Very severe Cyclonic Storm to cross Gujarat Coast on May 18. Over 50 NDRF teams are being deployed in the State.

➡️ Over 20 Cr COVID19 Vaccine doses given to States/Uts free of Cost: Health Ministry.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 34,389 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 31,531 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala 29,704 new COVID 19 cases and Andhra Pradesh 24,171 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Lockdown in Delhi has been extended till May 24; ‘Corona curfew’ extended in Bhopal till May 24.

➡️ Punjab extends Covid restrictions till May 31, Haryana extends lockdown till May 24.

➡️ Kedarnath Temple decorated with 11 quintals of flowers ahead of the opening of its portals tomorrow.

➡️ Salman Khan took to Twitter to warn people who are engaging in piracy of his film Radhe.

➡️ Former Saurashtra player Rajendrasinh Jadeja dies of Covid-19. He was 66.

World News

➡️ CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk planning to create his own Cryptocurrency.

➡️ Afghan ceasefire ends amid calls for fresh talks with Taliban.

➡️ Palestinian fatalities mount to 126 as violence rocks West Bank.

➡️ Lufthansa to operate its 10 weekly flights between India and Germany via Bahrain instead of Dubai due to recent restrictions imposed by UAE Govt.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.