TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1,353 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 218 Quarantine cases and 1,135 local contact cases.

➡️ 12,077 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 514532.

➡️ COVID19 surge in Odisha: Darshan at Shri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for devotees till June 15. All the daily rituals will continue with help of Sevayats & Temple officials.

➡️ Father sells baby boy for 50,000. Nayapalli police arrests one for buying the boy, father still missing.

➡️ IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning alert over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

➡️ A Covid-19 positive woman gives birth to a healthy Baby girl in Kandhamal.

➡️ A Covid positive prisoner from Jharpada Jail dies while undergoing treatment.

India News

➡️ Thousands of people including Covid patients in Gujarat and Maharashtra moved to safe locations as Rain from Cyclone Tauktae hammers West Coast.

➡️ Cyclone Tauktae claims 4 lives in Karnataka, 2 in Goa.

➡️ Vaccination drive will remain suspended in Mumbai tomorrow and suspended across Gujarat on May 17 and May 18.

due to Cyclone Tauktae: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

➡️ Very severe Cyclonic Storm to cross Gujarat Coast on May 18. Over 50 NDRF teams are being deployed in the State.

➡️ Over 20 Cr COVID19 Vaccine doses given to States/Uts free of Cost: Health Ministry.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 34,389 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 31,531 new COVID 19 cases, Kerala 29,704 new COVID 19 cases and Andhra Pradesh 24,171 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Lockdown in Delhi has been extended till May 24; ‘Corona curfew’ extended in Bhopal till May 24.

➡️ Punjab extends Covid restrictions till May 31, Haryana extends lockdown till May 24.

➡️ Kedarnath Temple decorated with 11 quintals of flowers ahead of the opening of its portals tomorrow.

➡️ Salman Khan took to Twitter to warn people who are engaging in piracy of his film Radhe.

➡️ Former Saurashtra player Rajendrasinh Jadeja dies of Covid-19. He was 66.

World News

➡️ CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk planning to create his own Cryptocurrency.

➡️ Afghan ceasefire ends amid calls for fresh talks with Taliban.

➡️ Palestinian fatalities mount to 126 as violence rocks West Bank.

➡️ Lufthansa to operate its 10 weekly flights between India and Germany via Bahrain instead of Dubai due to recent restrictions imposed by UAE Govt.