From the Pages of History: On This Day, June 16

16th June 1903 : Ford Company was founded

On June 16, 1903, at 9:30 a.m., Henry Ford and other prospective Ford Motor Company stockholders convened in Detroit to sign the legal papers necessary to form a new corporation.

In 1896, while working as the head engineer for the Edison Illuminating Company’s main facility in Detroit, Ford developed his first gasoline-powered vehicle, which he dubbed the Quadricycle, in a workshop behind his house.The first Ford vehicle was manufactured at a plant on Mack Avenue in Detroit a month after the Ford Motor Company was founded.

16th June 1904 : Bloomsday (date of events in James Joyce’s Ulysses

Bloomsday is a worldwide event that takes place in both Dublin and other cities across the world. It commemorates the events of Thursday, June 16, 1904, as described in James Joyce’s novel Ulysses. Leopold Bloom, the major character of Ulysses, is honoured on this day.

16th June 1858 : Lincoln’s House Divided Speech

The House Divided Speech was made on June 16, 1858, in what was then the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, by Abraham Lincoln, subsequently President of the United States, after accepting the Illinois Republican Party’s candidacy for US senator.

The address, along with the Gettysburg Address and his Second Inaugural Address, became one of his most well-known. It opens with the following lines, which became what the speech came to be known for.

“A house divided against itself, cannot stand.”

I believe this government cannot endure permanently half slave and half free.

I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided.

It will become all one thing or all the other.

Either the opponents of slavery will arrest the further spread of it, and place it where the public mind shall rest in the belief that it is in the course of ultimate extinction; or its advocates will push it forward, till it shall become lawful in all the States, old as well as new — North as well as South “

16th, June 1963 : First woman to travel in space launched into the orbit

Valentina V. Tereshkova, a Soviet cosmonaut, became the first woman to go to space on this day in 1963, after being launched into orbit on the spacecraft Vostok 6, completing 48 orbits in 71 hours.

She achieved more flight time in a single flight than all American astronauts who had flown before that date combined. Her mission served to conduct medical research on people in space and to provide comparative data on the effects of space travel on women. She completed 48 orbits of the Earth and spent 2 days, 22 hours, and 50 minutes in space.

16th June 2000 : Israel withdraws troops from Lebanon

The Secretary-General informed the Security Council on June 16 that Israel had withdrawn its troops from Lebanon in compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 425 (1978) and had satisfied the conditions outlined in his May 2000 report.

After 22 years, Israel finally complies with UN Security Council Resolution 425, which demands for Israel’s total withdrawal from Lebanon. Except for the disputed Sheba Farms, Israel withdraws from all of Lebanon.

Israel had completed its withdrawal along the UN-defined line, the South Lebanese Army militia had been disbanded, and all captives detained at Al-Khiam prison had been released.

Since then, all official UN communications have referred to the retreat line as the Blue Line.

16th June 2015 : Donald Trump announces Presidential Run

On June 16th, 2015, Donald Trump, a television personality and real estate magnate, launches his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in the United States at Trump Towers.

Trump came into the campaign with near-unrivaled name recognition and a formidable real estate brand, but a reputation for a quick temper and attention-getting celebrity feuds.