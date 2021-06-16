TNI Morning News Headlines – June 16, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3535 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 863061, including 47796 active cases and 811780 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports 533 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (320) and Balasore (296).

➡️ Odisha reports 44 new COVID-19 deaths today including 5 from Khordha, 4 each from Ganjam, Kalahandi and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,432.

➡️ Youth stabbed to death, 2 others injured in Berhampur.

➡️ Sital Sasthi divine wedding of Lord Shiva observed amid covid restrictions in Sambalpur.

India News

➡️ India reports 62,224 new COVID19 cases, 1,07,628 recoveries and 2542 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,96,33,105 including 8,65,432 active cases, 2,83,88,100 cured cases & 3,79,573 deaths.

➡️ Total of 26,19,72,014 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday, 28,00,458 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ 38,13,75,984 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 14th June 2021. Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s Recovery Rate increases to 95.80%, Positivity Rate drops to 4.17%.

➡️ Supreme Court Dismisses Devas Multimedia’s Plea To Restrain Liquidator In Matter Against ISRO-Arm Antrix.

➡️ Twitter loses intermediary status over non-compliance with new rules: Government Sources.

➡️ One terrorist killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar. Search operation underway; details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police.

➡️ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participates in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) via video conferencing this morning.

➡️ BCCI wins legal battle against Deccan Chargers.

➡️ Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.27 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 90.5 pts to 52,682.55 in opening session; Nifty slips 23.55 pts to 15,845.70.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 176.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.81 Million.

➡️ China All Set To Launch Manned Mission With Three Astronauts For Its Space Station

➡️ Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after militants in the Palestinian territory sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel.