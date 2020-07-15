New Record! Odisha reports 612 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported another high recovery of 612 COVID-19 cases on Wenesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 10,476.

A record number of 270 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Sundargarh (84), Keonjhar (48) and Gajapati (35).

While Odisha has so far reported 14898 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4933.

➡️ 612 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 15.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 10,476.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (270), Sundargarh (84), Keonjhar (48), Gajapati (35), Balasore (31), Khordha (28), Nayagarh (25), Jajpur (20), Mayurbhanj (15), Cuttack (10), Koraput (10), Jagatsinghpur (10), Bargarh (6), Puri (6), Balangir (5), Kendrapara (3), Kalahandi (2), Kandhamal (2), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (1).