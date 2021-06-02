Former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray succumbs to COVID-19
Former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray dies of Covid-19
TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Minister and senior BJD leader Bijayshree Routray succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 67.
He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4 and was admitted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated.
He was the son of former Chief Minister of Odisha, Nilamani Routray.
Bijayshree Routray represented the Basudevpur Vidhan Sabha constituency since the year 1990.
A six-time MLA, Routray served as the Health and Family Welfare Minister and then Forest and Environment Minister in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet.
Comments are closed.