Former Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray succumbs to COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Minister and senior BJD leader Bijayshree Routray succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 67.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4 and was admitted to a private hospital after his condition deteriorated.

He was the son of former Chief Minister of Odisha, Nilamani Routray.

Bijayshree Routray represented the Basudevpur Vidhan Sabha constituency since the year 1990.

A six-time MLA, Routray served as the Health and Family Welfare Minister and then Forest and Environment Minister in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s cabinet.