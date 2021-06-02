Every Help Counts; Thank You Kenya

TNI Bureau: Kenyans have always gone above and beyond to assist those in need, especially during difficult times. According to a statement released on Friday, Kenya has contributed 12 tonnes of food supplies to India as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.



The east African country has contributed 12 tonnes of locally made tea, coffee, and groundnut to the Indian Red Cross Society, which will be given alongside food supplies to health service providers across Maharashtra.



According to Willy Bett, high commissioner of the African country to to India, “The Government of Kenya wishes to stand in solidarity with the people and Government of India during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating consumable food stuff..”



Bett, who travelled from New Delhi to deliver the food items, explained that the contribution is intended for frontline caregivers who continue to work long hours to save lives.



Homi Khusrokhan, Vice-Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society (Maharashtra branch), said the gesture demonstrates Kenyans’ concern for Indians and is reassuring. While many people are grateful for Kenya’s assistance, others are angry that the Indian government has proven to be so incapable of caring for the country that nations like Kenya are now stepping up to assist us.



Rather than being ecstatic and appreciative for Kenya’s donation, the announcement has become a hot topic of ridicule on Social Media.



Masai Tribe’s Contribution during 9/11

Following the September 11th tragedy, Kenyan Masai tribes people presented American diplomats with 14 cows as a token of their sorrow. In a rural community near the Tanzanian border, the Masai handed their sacred animals to William Brancick, deputy head of the US embassy in Kenya.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to William Brancick, “I know that for the Masai people the cow is valued above all possessions and is the highest expression of regard and sympathy.”

Tribes people dressed in traditional red robes and jewellery attended the event, some carrying banners reading “To the people of America, we give these cows to help you.”



Kimeli Naiyomah, a Kenyan-born student in New York at the time, organized the act. For many Masai who do not have access to running water, power, or telephones, his account of the events was the first they had heard of the attacks in Washington and New York, which killed over 3,000 people.

If the mighty Americans can acknowledge and appreciate the gesture of Kenyans, why can’t we Indians show the same heart? Every help counts. Let’s join hands to defeat the menace of Covid-19.