Vaccination Crisis: Naveen ups the ante

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to all his counterparts for a consensus on centralised procurement of vaccines by the Government of India in view of the challenges faced by States.

The Chief Minister in his letter said that all States should come together in true spirit of Cooperative Federalism for saving precious lives & hard earned livelihoods.

Key Points:

➡️ Global vaccine manufacturers are unwilling to get into supply contracts with the State Governments.

➡️ Government of India should centrally procure vaccines & distribute among States to vaccinate all citizens.

➡️ Decentralisation of Execution of vaccination programme to ensure Universal Vaccination.

➡️ States should be allowed to determine own mechanism for universal vaccination.

➡️ The only way to protect our people against future waves is vaccination.

➡️ All States sould adopt vaccination as a top priority & execute it on war-footing.

➡️ States should have flexibility to implement the vaccination programme based on local circumstances.