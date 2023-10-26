TNI Morning News Headlines – October 26, 2023

➡️ Odisha para shuttler Pramod Bhagat assures India of Silver by entering the men’s singles final at Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.
➡️Odisha Gymnast Pranati Nayak wins Gold Medal in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – All Round event at National Games in Goa.
➡️ Meeting between Odisha Government and private bus owners’ association regarding launch of LAccMI scheme to be held today at Kharvel Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Final voter list in Odisha to be published on January 5, 2024.
➡️ Boatman who fell into Chilika lake found dead.
➡️ Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces a compensation of Rs 10 Lakh for the next of kin of Agniveer (Operator) Gawate Akshay Laxman.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government to restore birthplace of Lord Ram’s sons in Bithoor.
➡️ 12 people killed, 1 injured in road accident in Karnataka.
➡️ Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa granted Z Category Security.
➡️ Sensex plunges 502.5 points to 63,546.56 in early trade; Nifty falls 159.55 points to 18,962.60.
➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.20 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Mizoram: 3,000 police personnel, over 5,000 central forces to be deployed for Assembly polls.
➡️ 22 people killed, dozens injured in multiple shootings in the city of Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night.
➡️ 16 dead and 60 wounded in mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, USA.
➡️ Iran’s Quds Force trained 500 Hamas terrorists for massacre of Israelis’.
➡️ Israel urges India to ban Hamas.
