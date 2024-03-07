Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned from his post recently, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Gangopadhyay joined the saffron fold in the presence of BJP state President, Sukanta Majumdar, the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, and the BJP’s Central Observer for West Bengal, Mangal Pandey.

Mangal Pandey handed over the party flag and bouquet of flower to the former High Court judge, who expressed his happiness for joining a national party which is headed by personalities like PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah.

While speaking about the reason behind joining the political outfit, Gangopadhyay said that his prime aim is to fight tooth and nail against the corrupt West Bengal government and to ensure that the same force cannot return to power in West Bengal in 2026.

It is to be noted here that Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced his decision to join the BJP soon after resigning as the judge of the Calcutta High Court on March 5.