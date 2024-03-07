TNI Evening News Headlines – March 07, 2024
➡️Odisha Government today hiked the remuneration of ASHA Workers of the State to Rs 7,000 from Rs 4,500.
➡️Odisha Government hikes salary of outsourcing employees of service provider agencies by 25%.
➡️Amid the ongoing speculation over the alliance between BJD and BJP in Odisha, Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Odisha on March 12: Reports.
➡️With a cyclonic circulation over south Odisha & neighbourhood, light to moderate rain, thundershowers very likely in some Odisha districts till March 10.
➡️Security arrangements put in place ahead of Maha Shivratri at Lingaraj Temple tomorrow. The Mahadeep will be lifted atop the temple at 10 PM on Friday.
➡️BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra’s son Aravind joins BJD.
➡️All India Congress Committee appoints Prasad Harichandan as the convenor of election management in Odisha.
➡️151 kg ganja seized from a poultry farm in Kamiratalabandha under Subalaya Police limits in Sonepur.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, residing in PoK, as a terrorist.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first ever National Creators Award on 8th March at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches and dedicates projects worth Rs 6,400 crores at Srinagar.
➡️Delhi Excise Policy Case: Delhi court extends the judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till March 19.
➡️Delhi Cabinet approved power subsidy scheme for 2024-25.
➡️Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP.
➡️Srinivasan Swamy, the Chairman and MD of R K Swamy Ltd, has been conferred with the coveted IAA Golden Compass Award.
➡️Sensex rises 33.40 points to close at a fresh peak of 74,119.39, Nifty climbs 19.50 points to record 22,493.55.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to settle at 82.77 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️INDvENG, 5th Test: India bowl out England on 218 on first day of the fifth Test at Dharamsala.
➡️India, Indonesia central banks sign agreement to promote use of local currencies for bilateral transactions.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5 hits Qinghai, China: National Center for Seismology.
➡️British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was honoured at GG2 Leadership and Diversity Awards for commitment towards diversity.
