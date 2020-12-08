Family of Late Journalist Rajendra Mishra needs Support

TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist Rajendra Nath Mishra had passed away while undergoing treatment at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela on Monday. He was working with ETV Bharat.

Rajendra Mishra, who was staying at a rented accommodation, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Rajendra Mishra, a popular journalist, was suffering from post Covid-19 complications. He had diabetes and kidney related ailments. Mishra was being treated outside Odisha for a long time for these ailments, which made a big dent on the financial condition of his family.

He had to return to Rourkela for treatment due to financial issues. The doctors tried their best, but could not save him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

During this hour of crisis, his family needs help from everyone. His children need support for education. His former colleagues and other mediapersons including senior journalist Bhakta Tripathy are trying to raise funds for his family and also appealed all to step in.

Those who want to donate generously, may transfer funds to his wife’s bank account directly.

Name: Bibha Rani

A/C Number: 1995421598

IFSC: CBIN0282715

MICR: 769016191

Google Pay No: 9437082636