Jai Odisha conducts Statue Cleaning in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Voluntary organisation Jai Odisha has continued its efforts to keep the Capital City Bhubaneswar clean with various initiatives including the statue cleaning campaign.

As many as 76 statues of eminent personalities were cleaned by the ‘Jai Odisha’ volunteers along with members of ‘Ambition Club’, ‘Maa Mangala Club’ and ‘Winner Club’ during the testing times of Covid-19 pandemic.

Every week the volunteers visit the statues once and put flowers to the statue as a mark of respect for their contribution towards the society apart from doing cleaning work. They have been doing this since November 18, 2018.

Jai Odisha thanked everyone, including Sourav Kumar, Chinmaya Bhuyan, Shakti Ranjan Samantaray, Subhankar Bera, Upendra Barik and Jyoti Ranjan Rout for their efforts in the cleanliness campaign, namely ‘#SwachhSanmaan’.