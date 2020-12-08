TNI Morning News Headlines – December 08, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bharat Bandh affects normal life across Odisha, hundreds of passengers stranded at Baramunda bus stand, vehicle remain stranded in the Capital City.

👉 Trade unions, farmer unions & left political parties stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

👉 Odisha reports 349 Covid-19 cases including 198 quarantine and 151 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 321913 including 316447 recoveries & 3629 active cases.

👉 Sundargarh reports 46 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Khordha (44) and Angul (26).

👉 Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,784.

👉 Odisha Lokayukta orders vigilance probe into scam in procurement of mask and medicine, asks to submit report in 2 months.

👉 Ganja worth Rs 3 crore seized at Krushnapur village under Patapur Police limits in Ganjam.

👉 Odisha celebrates ‘Prathamashtami’ with fervour, gaiety.

👉 The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) says all items of deities of Srimandir in safe custody following ‘Nagarjuna Besha’.

India News

👉Farmers launch nationwide strike over new farm laws.

👉 Farmers’ associations demonstrate at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of Bharat Bandh call.

👉 Bharat Bandh being observed across the country today; Banks open, transport disrupted, exams postponed in some states.

👉 Bharat Bandh: Heavy security at Delhi borders; railway services affected in Bengal.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 India reports 26,567 new COVID-19 cases & 385 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 97,03,770 including 3,83,866 active cases, 91,78,946 cured cases & 1,40,958 deaths.

👉 A total of 14,77,87,656 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 6th December 2020. Of these, 8,01,081 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, tweets AAP; police denies.

👉 PM Narendra Modi to address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020, today.

👉 Every village to have High-speed fiber optic data connectivity in three years: PM Modi.

👉 Chhattisgarh: 8 arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year old girl in Rajpur area of Balrampur.

👉 Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her 74th birthday on December 9 to express solidarity with protesting farmers.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 in the Richter scale hit Sonipat Haryana at 12:27 am today.

👉 Kerala Local Body polls: Voting for 1st phase underway in five districts.

👉 Sensex opens 141.83 points higher at lifetime intra-day high of 45,568.80; Nifty rises 38.80 points.

👉 Rupee rises 10 paise to 73.80 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases top 67.5 million, death toll crosses 1.54 Million.

👉 US sanctions 14 Chinese officials for undermining Hong Kong autonomy.