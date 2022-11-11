Fact Check: No, This is not “Golden Lamp” from India

TNI Bureau: A video clipping from China showcasing a multitude of bamboo rafts that have been placed in such a way as to give the impression that a large dragon is in the river at night, has been surfacing among the Indian audience through social media with a fraudulent claim that Diwali celebrations in Kerala are depicted.

However, TNI fact-check team discovered that the video depicts the Golden Dragon Boat spectacle that took place on the occasion of the 12th China Tourism Day in Yangshuo County, China.



While claiming that the viral video is from Kerala, the caption also refers to a Hyderabadi temple by the name of “Sri Mahankaleshwara Devalayam, Miralam Mandi.”

On social media, the video is being extensively shared. The Facebook post that follows has received over 190 shares and almost 10,000 views. The Yulong River in China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region is seen in the video. On May 19, 2022, China’s Tourism Day, multiple bamboo rafts were arranged to create a dragon-shaped boat.

A report and related video were also found on the state-run English-language news programme China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Being part of the “dragon dance” on the Yulong River is a new way to explore #Yangshuo in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Certain to light up your world, in one way or another. Come join the celebration to a more ‘enlightened’ elevation! #China #dragondance pic.twitter.com/1g4VlqKycI — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) May 14, 2022

According to the CGTN story from May 31, 2022, the video depicts a lengthy “dragon boat” on the Yulong River in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Tourism was boosted by doing this.

Additionally, a keyword search showed a Guangxi government website where we saw a report from May 20, 2022, about the identical vessels.

According to this source, “On May 19, 80 bamboo rafts with golden lights formed a 70-meter “dragon” that was cruising along the Yulong River in the Yulong hamlet of Baisha town in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, giving visitors a mesmerizing nighttime view.”

The boat sailed in order to commemorate China’s 12th Tourism Day, in the shape of a dragon through the Yulong River with the intention to boost and promote tourism in the area.