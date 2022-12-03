Fact Check: Jail Term for staring at Girls for 14 Seconds?

TNI Bureau: “A man can be charged with violating Sections 294 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code if he looks at a lady for 14 seconds or longer”, according to a tweet from the NGO National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) posted on November 27.

Important information: Seeing any girl or woman for longer than 14 seconds might result in jail time, according to the verified Twitter account NCIB Headquarters, which uses the name NCIB Headquarters. Because under sections 294 and 509 of the IPC, gazing at a recognized or unfamiliar girl or woman for longer than 14 seconds is a serious offence, whether it is done deliberately, unknowingly, or in jest. Such circumstances fall under molestation.

Because of its name, Twitter handle, and red and blue logo, NCIB gives the appearance of being a component of the police force. Additionally, the Twitter account’s description makes no mention of it being an NGO. The website claims that the National Crime Investigation Bureau is actually a Non-Government Organization, but this information is only exposed when the URL with the .in domain given in the bio is clicked. Because no one had ever heard of such a clause in the IPC, as alleged in the tweet, social media users were perplexed and shocked by the same.

As a result, TNI Team had a glance at the tweet posted and determined whether the aforementioned portions of the law contained any provisions against looking at a lady for a set period of time.

किसी भी लड़की/ महिला को 14 सेकेंड से अधिक घूरने पर लड़की के असहजता के मामले पर IPC की धारा 294 (ए) और (बी) का आश्रय लिया जाता है, जो युवती या महिला के प्रति अश्लील इशारों, टिप्पणियों, गाने या कविता-पाठ करने के अपराध में दोषी पाए गए व्यक्ति को अधिकतम तीन महीनों की सजा देती है। — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) November 28, 2022

IPC’s Section 294

According to the section 294 of the IPC, it deals with Obscene acts and songs. It states Whoever, to the annoyance of others—

(a) does any obscene act in any public place, or

(b) sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both.

There is no mention of any time duration in any of the sections of IPC. So, the claims are misleading although a woman can lodge a complaint if she finds anything offensive or derogatory.

IPC’S Section 509:

According to section 509 of the Indian Penal Code, Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, [shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and also with fine].